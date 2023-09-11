Arrobot launched Unmanned Guided Vehicle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based start-up, Arrobot launched Unmanned Guided Vehicle (UGV), which could have potential applications for the armed forces, on Monday.

The UGV can help the armed forces in logistics, surveillance and reconnaissance in difficult terrain and environments. It can carry up to 200 kilograms on top and tug up to 600 kilograms with a 30-degree view and can also do multiple other functions with additional attachments.

Arrobot, a direct response to the explosive expansion of automation catalysed by industry 4.0 was established in April by Raghu Vamsi Group, an aerospace and defence manufacturer, in partnership with PAR EAST, a frontrunner in autonomous solutions for manufacturing and supply chains.

The start-up is at the crossroads of digitalization, electronics, and automation, and aims at making Industry 4.0 simple and accessible. “Arrobot plans to empower industries with the tools they need to thrive in the modern era,” said Ravi Achanta, Co-Founder and CEO of Arrobot.

The company has already received more than 10 unique orders from MNCs and Govt of India undertakings. The start-up also aims to create highly skilled job opportunities over the next two years. This not only boosts the economy but also ensures that India remains at the forefront of technological advancements, a press release said.