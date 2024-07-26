Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration finds misleading drug claims violating 1954 Act

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 July 2024, 04:13 PM

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, detected certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels, stating that they treat kidney stones and fever. Such claims were in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 which prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders.

During a special drive, the Drugs Inspector, Gandipet detected Pathri Saaf Capsules and Syrup, an Ayurvedic medicine manufactured by Laborate Pharmaceuticals, Haryana with label bearing a misleading claim of treating kidney stones and seized stocks during a raid at a medical shop in Narsingi.

In Khammam, the Drugs Inspector detected Ague Nil Syrup, a Homoeopathic medicine manufactured by Bhargava Phyto Labs, Rajasthan with label bearing a misleading claim stating that it treats fever and seized the medicine during the raid at a medical shop.

Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both, a DCA press release said.

Meanwhile, on credible information, Drugs Control Administration officials raided the clinic of a homeopathic practitioner, Chavan Vinod at Puranapool, and found huge stocks of allopathic medicines found stocked at the premises without any drug license.

Wholesalers/dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons, who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken against such wholesalers/dealers, the DCA said.