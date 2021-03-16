Hyderabad: Drunk constable detained for creating ruckus at police station

Police said the constable identified as Srinivas got into a heated argument with a motorist after their motorcycles collided

Hyderabad: A Greyhound police constable created nuisance allegedly in an inebriated condition at the Meerpet police station here late on Monday.

Police said the constable identified as Srinivas got into a heated argument with a motorist after their motorcycles collided. The matter reached the police station, where Srinivas allegedly began abusing the complainant and allegedly tried searching for a firearm to open fire, sources said. Other police personnel at the station detained him.

The Meerpet police are investigating.

