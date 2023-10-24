Hyderabad duo a key cog in Afghans’ success in World Cup

The win over defending champions England and Pakistan did not come as a surprise to those following Afghanistan cricket closely.

By N Jagannath Das Published Date - 04:48 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: Even as Afghanistan continues to dazzle and take the world by storm in the ongoing World Cup, there is Hyderabad connection in the slaying of the giants – England and Pakistan.

Milap Mewada (batting) and Dr Prasanth Panchada (physio) are playing a major role in Afghanistan’s impressive campaign.

The win over defending champions England and Pakistan did not come as a surprise to those following Afghanistan cricket closely. “It did not surprise us as they are one of the hard-working cricketers. It was a matter of time until we knew we would get the result. Cricket gives happiness to them. They play the game with a lot of passion and most of them play plenty of professional cricket throughout the year. They are fearless and highly skilled cricketers,’’ said Prasanth, who has been the physio of the Afghanistan team since 2020.

Ajay Jadeja, the former international, joined the team as mentor before the start of the World Cup while Mewada, who was with the Hyderabad Ranji team for two years, became the batting coach three months ago. They assist English international Jonathan Trott, who is the overall chief coach.

Prasanth, who was the former physio of the Hyderabad Ranji team, said the Afghan cricketers have limited facilities when compared to other countries. “They have just restructured a National Academy for the juniors in Kabul. Cricket is a very popular game in Afghanistan. The second line is building.’’

The senior team, according to Prasanth, practices in Dubai whenever there is a big tournament. “We had a camp in Dubai before playing the World Cup here in India.’’ “The players are very accommodative. They celebrate their victories in their own style. These victories mean a lot for them.’’

Prasanth said it is a challenge to keep the players fit for the World Cup. “For instance, in India if the players want treatment, they visit the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. But that is not the case of the Afghan cricketers. Since I can’t meet them, we often interact through video to talk about any niggles or injuries. I need to manage remotely. Naveen-ul-Haq is one of the busiest players of the team. So, he is always in touch with me. The biggest challenge is keeping the players injury-free. Gurbaz also plays a lot of cricket without any break. I have to work for 12 to 13 hours for the players. But I’m liking this challenge.’’

Prasanth said veteran Ajay Jadeja comes with a lot of experience. “He has brought a cool and calm atmosphere into the dressing room. It is always great to have people like Trott and Jaddu bhai in the team. Their inputs along with Mewada’s are very important to the team.’’