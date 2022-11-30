Hyderabad E-Mobility Week: KTR formally announces launch of start-up challenge

The challenge is open for all registered Indian start-ups with the winning ideas receiving prizes up to $100,000 in the form of grants, state-of-the-art incubation facilities and mentorship from industry leaders.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:59 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: As part of the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, Telangana government on Wednesday announced the C.A.S.E. Mobility Grand Challenge to encourage start-ups in the mobility sector. The challenge is open for all registered Indian start-ups with the winning ideas receiving prizes up to $100,000 in the form of grants, state-of-the-art incubation facilities and mentorship from industry leaders.

As Hyderabad becomes the first Indian city to host a Formula E Race, the State government had earlier announced the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week during February 5 to 11, 2023.

Minister for IT, Industries and MA&UD, KT Rama Rao, and Minister for Labour and Employment, Malla Reddy, formally announced the launch of the start-up challenge by unveiling the poster and flyer for the event here today.

After the launch, Rama Rao said, “I am pleased to announce the C.A.S.E. Mobility Grand Start-up challenge which will go a long way in encouraging start-ups and fostering innovation in the upcoming mobility areas making Telangana the hub for new mobility.”

The objective of the challenge is to accelerate innovation in areas of Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric (C.A.S.E.) mobility by supporting the growth of start-up ecosystem in India. T-Hub – world’s largest innovation centre, TiHan – the Innovation Center of IIT Hyderabad and the Telangana Mobility Valley will be supporting the challenge.

The final round for the challenge will be conducted on February 7 wherein the top ideas will be presented by the start-ups in front of an eminent jury consisting of academicians, industry leaders and mobility start-up founders. Further details on the rules, eligibility, and the application process for the challenge can be found at https://www.evhyderabad.in/case

Speaking on the occasion, Malla Reddy said the state is taking several initiatives to foster innovation and improve employment in the new mobility sector.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, and Industries and Commerce Departments, added, “Hyderabad E-Mobility week is going to be one of the largest mobility events across the country. With Hyderabad’s strong focus on creating an ecosystem for start-ups, the C.A.S.E. Mobility Challenge presents a unique opportunity for the start-ups to present their solutions in the emerging technologies in mobility at a grand stage.”

The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week:

* February 5 – Rall-E Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind EV bike rally, Hyderabad will witness thousands of drivers, male and female, riding their electric 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and 4-wheelers to spread the message of sustainable mobility and the depth of EV adoption in Hyderabad.

* February 6 – Mobility Next Hyderabad: The Sustainable Mobility Summit at Hyderabad International Convention Centre will showcase global leaders, eminent academics, policy makers discussing about the most pressing topics related to the future of sustainable mobility.

* February 8 and 9 – Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023: To be held at Hitex Exhibition Center, it will provide a platform for the public to experience the strengths and capabilities of the global Electric Vehicle industry, along with significant international participation.

* February 10 and 11– Hyderabad E-Prix: The first ever Formula E race in India will be at Necklace Road Circuit. With this event, Hyderabad will join the prestigious list of E-Prix host cities such as New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, Monaco, and Rome.

More details on the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week can be found at www.evhyderabad.in