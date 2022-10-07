Hyderabad e-Mobility Week from February 6 to 11

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy formally launched the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week portal and unveiled the logo at Pragathi Bhavan.

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the EV sector was the future of sustainable mobility and Telangana had stayed ahead by creating a conducive environment for adopting zero emission vehicles.

“We are one of the first States to launch EV&ESS policy in 2020 and have also attracted investments from key EV companies such as Fisker, Olectra, Hyundai, Biliti Electric and ZF Group” said Rama Rao here on Friday.

Hyderabad will be the first city in India to host the Formula E race on February 11, 2023. To commemorate the occasion, Telangana is organizing the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week from February 6 to 11 and would feature events that will showcase the global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad.

As part of this, the city will also host the Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rall-E Hyderabad, and the Hyderabad E-Motor Show before closing the week with the Hyderabad E-Prix.

“This is going to be a monumental week for Hyderabad and India. The Hyderabad E-Prix will be one of the largest global events ever hosted in the State” Rama Rao said according to a press release.

The global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad during the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week was a great step to put Hyderabad on the EV map of the world. The State government was bringing global leaders of the EV landscape to Telangana, he said, adding “This event will provide fresh dynamism for this sunrise sector in the State and in India”

The Hyderabad e-Mobility Week will be one of the largest global platforms for EV companies and ancillary businesses in the world to showcase their latest technologies, products and services that will shape the future of green mobility, and will enrich the growing EV ecosystem of the state, said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, and Industries and Commerce Departments.

The events being conducted as part of this week will provide opportunities to interact with the best in the industry and potentially attract more investments to the state, he added.

The website, www.evhyderabad.in contains details of all the events.

February 6 – Hyderabad EV Summit: The summit will be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre, showcasing global leaders, eminent academics, policy makers discussing about aspects related to the future of sustainable mobility.

February 7 – Rall-E Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind EV bike rally, Hyderabad will witness thousands of bikers, male and female, riding their electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers across the city and culminate at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Madhapur.

February 8 and 9 – Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023: The Hyderabad E-Motor Show 2023 at Hitex Exhibition Centre. At this first-of-its-kind event, the Hyderabad E-Motor Show will host the world’s EV manufacturers (2W, 3W, 4W, Commercial EVs, etc.,), Energy Storage companies, Charging infrastructure and EV components manufacturers, and Startups across these segments.

The exhibitors will be displaying their products spread over an area of 10,500 sq. mtrs.

February 10th and 11– Hyderabad E-Prix: The much-awaited Hyderabad E-Prix, the first ever Formula E race in India, will take place over two days on February 10 and 11 at Necklace Road. With this event, Hyderabad will join the prestigious list of E-Prix host cities such as New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, Monaco, and Rome. The event will see 22 drivers from 11 teams fight it out for the victory around the Hyderabad Street Circuit.