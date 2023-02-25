Hyderabad eatery serves most expensive dosa with 24-karat pure gold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:47 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: In a city known for its love of food, House of Dosas has taken the culinary scene to next level with its creation – the most expensive dosa in the city, laced with 24-karat pure gold.

Priced at a whopping Rs 916, the “916 KDM gold dosa” has become the talk of the town, with food enthusiasts flocking to the restaurant to try out the lavish dish.

The dosa, which is made with a special batter, is then smeared with edible 24-karat gold flakes, giving it an impressive appearance. The gold used in the dish, served with a side of chutneys and at least three varieties of podis, is said to be completely safe for consumption.

It has already attracted a lot of attention from food bloggers and social media influencers, with many taking to Instagram to show off their glitzy dining experience.

Despite the steep price tag, House of Dosas is confident that the Gold Dosa will continue to be a hit among food lovers in the city. In addition, the eatery also serves dry fruit dosa, nutella chocolate dosa, pizza dosa, and others.