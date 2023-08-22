Hyderabad: EducationUSA university fair on August 26 at Novotel

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:36 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: EducationUSA at the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Hyderabad will host a university fair from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, August 26 at the Novotel International Convention Centre, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

Students and parents interested in learning about opportunities to pursue higher education in the United States are invited to participate in an in-person fair with U.S. university representatives. There is no participation fee, but registration is required.

This fair will provide an opportunity for students, parents, and Indian educational institutes to meet with representatives of 40 accredited universities and colleges from different parts of the United States.

The fair is open to students seeking bachelor’s as well as master’s and PhD programs in the United States. Students are encouraged to reserve their spots at the earliest by completing registration for the fair at https://bit.ly/23EdUSAFairEmail.

Discussions with U.S. universities, EducationUSA advisers, and U.S. Embassy representatives at the fair will help students make informed choices about U.S. higher education, learn about the U.S. student visa application process, and become aware of other aspects of studying and living in the United States.

For more details visit at https://www.facebook.com/EducationUSAIndia or contact educationusaindia@usief.org.in.