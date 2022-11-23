Tis the season for cake mixing at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Novotel Hyderabad Airport welcomed the holiday season with an exhilarating cake mixing session for its employees and in-house guests.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: The holiday season is right around the corner and the festive spirit is upon us. This past weekend, Novotel Hyderabad Airport welcomed the holiday season with an exhilarating cake mixing session for its employees and in-house guests.

Cake mixing is an age-old tradition which happens at the onset of the holiday season. It has been a long-standing custom to mix together kilograms of dried fruits, nuts, grains, and spices.

This combination is then let to soak up the flavours and aromas of various alcoholic blends for a few days. Finally, it is divided into portions that are added to the cake mix, which is then used to produce Christmas fruit cakes for all to enjoy.

As an attempt to show their appreciation for their talented team and catapult them into the festive spirit, Novotel Hyderabad Airport organised a fun evening of cake mixing. The team participated enthusiastically in the annual celebration and kicked off the holiday season with all things exciting. The ceremony was followed by a high tea in the outdoors, and in-house guests at the property joined in on the fun too.