Hyderabad: Kids set the ramp on fire at India Kids Fashion Week

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:28 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: Around 350 children participated and walked the ramp for the India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW) in the city on Sunday.

Designer brands like Aarya and Aanya, Trisa by Dr. Rajeshwari, Sew fairy label by Charu Singhal and many more showcased some outstanding collection keeping all the audience in awestruck.

The IKFW is back with its 10th season redefining the top-notch fashion scene for kids across India. With a focus on providing qualitative opportunities for designers and establishing a global platform for the kids segment.

IKFW pulled of a amazing show in Hyderabad where eight brands showed their collection and talent. Each designer had their own touch of love, shown on their collection. The IKFW managed the show with eight designers and 350 kids in just one day.