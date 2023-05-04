Hyderabad: Embassy of Sweden, Medicover Hospitals hold meet on India – Sweden ties

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:31 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: The Chamber in partnership with the Embassy of Sweden, and in association with Medicover Hospitals held a full-day engagement on Thursday to deliberate on the growing collaboration between India and Sweden on various fronts, and tapping the potential further.

The event held at Medicover Hospitals, Hyderabad, was attended by Cecilia Oskarsson, Trade Commissioner of Sweden to India and Head of Business Sweden, and other delegates of the Embassy. The event discussed at length the traditional cultural and trade ties that both the nations have been nurturing for centuries.

Cecilia Oskarsson acknowledged the growing synergies and strengthening ties between India and Sweden and thanked the Indian business community for consistently investing in Sweden.

Dr Anil Krishna, CMD Medicover India, elaborated on the growth of Indian healthcare and quoting Medicover as an example explained the potential in synergies between both countries.

