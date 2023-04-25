11-months girl from Somalia undergoes heart procedure in Hyderabad

Mustalfo Abdirisak Ahmed from Somalia underwent minimally invasive VSD (Ventricular Septal Defect) device closure procedure at Medicover.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:53 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

11-month old infant girl along with her parents and doctor at Medicover Hospital.

Hyderabad: Paediatric cardiologists at Hyderabad-based Medicover Hospitals on Tuesday announced successful procedure to treat 11-months-old infant girl child from Somalia, who was suffering from a congenital heart defect.

The infant Mustalfo Abdirisak Ahmed weighing 7 kg was advised open heart surgery by doctors at Somalia. However, she successfully underwent minimally invasive VSD (Ventricular Septal Defect) device closure procedure at Medicover Hospitals in Hyderabad. The baby is now hale and hearty and has achieved a milestone within a week by walking independently, doctors said.

Dr Ashish Sapre, Interventional Pediatric Cardiologist, who led the procedure said, “The baby was suffering from a hole in the heart known as VSD, a congenital heart condition. After multiple sessions and exhaustive counselling, the parents were convinced of catheter intervention. The procedure went smoothly, and the baby was discharged the next day. When they came for a follow-up visit one week after the procedure, the child was doing fine, with no scars and all smiles and the parents were happy with the baby’s recovery and health.”

Dr Ashish Sapre said that other care givers including Cath lab staff, anesthetist Dr Pavan and others were also part of the procedure.