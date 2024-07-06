Hyderabad: Engineering student killed in road crash at Keesara

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 06:57 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old engineering student met with a tragic end, while two of his friends suffered injuries, after the car they were travelling in, veered out of control and crashed into a roadside tree at Keesara on the city outskirts on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Rajender, a native of Dharmapuri in Jagtial and student of a private engineering college at Bhogaram in Keesara and staying in a hostel in Ghatkesar.

According to the police, Rajender, along with two friends Vishwa and Yashwanth, after attending a party were returning to Ghatkesar, when the mishap occurred.

Rajender, who was behind the wheel, is believed to have lost control of the car while negotiating a curve on the road, with the car ramming a tree. “The car then rolled over several times before stopping,” police said.

While Rajender suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot, his friends survived the crash with minor injuries. They were shifted to a private hospital and are being treated. Their condition is said to be stable.

The Keesara police booked a case and are investigating if the youths were drunk at the time of the mishap. Rajender’s body was handed over to relatives after autopsy at the Gandhi Hospital morgue.