| Hyderabad Express Mohammed Siraj Is Officially No 1 Bowler In The World

‘Hyderabad Express’ Mohammed Siraj is officially No.1 bowler in the world!

By Indrajeet Devulapally Updated On - 04:10 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Mohammed Siraj

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s very own Mohammed Siraj, is now officially ranked by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the best bowler in ODI cricket.

In a testament to his rise in international cricket, the Indian pacer has is ranked number 1 in the ODI bowlers rankings again. Siraj’s achievement comes on the back of some brilliant performances in format in the last few months which include his fiery spells in the Asia Cup and the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Playing for a country that is known for producing top class batsmen and spinners, fast bowler Siraj’s elevation to top, is no easy feat.

‘Hyderabad Express’ Mohammed Siraj is only the third Indian fast bowler to top the table after the legendary Kapil Dev and Jasprit Bumrah. With 709 rating points, Siraj is followed by South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (694 rating points), Australia’s Adam Zampa (662 rating points), compatriot Kuldeep Yadav (661 rating points) and Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi (658 rating points).

India’s current pace attack with Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami is a force to reckon with, both with new and old ball. The pace trio, with strong performances around the globe, is almost second to none in world cricket at the moment.

Meanwhile, batting star Shubman Gill also has toppled Pakistan captain Babar Azam to top the batting charts. Shubman with 830 rating points is followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam (824 rating points), South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (771 rating points), Virat Kohli (770 rating points) and Australia’s David Warner (743 rating points).

Indian men’s team is also ranked number 1 in all three formats of the game.