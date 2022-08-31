Hyderabad FC enter Durand Cup quarters

Published Date - 12:21 AM, Wed - 31 August 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC continued their rampaging form as they crushed Neroca FC 2-0 to make it to the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup football tournament in Imphal on Tuesday.

In what was another highly impressive and professional display by the side from Hyderabad in Group C, the Manolo Marquez managed team now has three wins from three games. Their top striker Bartholomew Ogbeche (17th and 82nd minute) scored his second brace of the tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium to climb on top of the scorer’s chart with four goals now against his name.

Australian Joel Chianese gave Hyderabad the lead in the third minute. In Kolkata, FC Goa bowed out of the tournament on a high after their young side held a Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC to an entertaining 2-2 draw in a Group A match.

The defending champions Goan side came from behind in the second half to share the spoils with Phrangki Buam (53rd minute) and Lesly Rebello (64th) scoring to cancel out first half goals from Sunil Chhetri (24th) and N Siva Sakthi (26th).