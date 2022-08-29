Ultimate Kho Kho: Avdhut stars for Telugu Yoddhas

Published Date - 11:36 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Hyderabad: Avdhut Patil recorded the longest defence time of 6.08 minutes to help Telugu Yoddhas to a massive 67-point win over Gujarat Giants 88-21 in the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, on Monday.

Avdhut, along with skipper Pratik Waikar, first scored eight points together and then alone added eight bonuses to the team’s tally. Yoddhas ended the first innings with a 45-point lead with a score line of 53-8.

Having confirmed their spot in the playoffs already, Telugu Yoddhas continued to play aggressively as they eventually ended the match with a record margin of 67 points by finishing with the score. Prajwal KH scored 15 points in attack for the winning team.

In another match, in-form Ramji Kashyap’s all-round show and P Narsayya’s brilliant attack helped Chennai Quick Guns qualify for the playoffs with a 58-42 win over Mumbai Khiladis.

League’s top attacker and defender, Kashyap defended for six minutes and 37 seconds and also scored 11 points in the attack while he was supported by Narsayya who added 14 points for Chennai with his five dismissals, four of those coming on breathtaking dives. For Mumbai Khiladis, Gajanan Shengal scored 11 points.