Hyderabad: Finish this Baahubali Thali and win one lakh

By Epsita Gunti Published: Updated On - 07:58 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Adding to the ranks of ‘thoda hatke’ food joints, this restaurant in KPHB has come up with a challenge to all the foodies in Hyderabad.

After Baahubali Haleem and Shadi ka Table, Naidu Gari Kunda Biryani, a chain of restaurants in the Telugu states, is serving ‘Baahubali Thali’ but with a challenge. If you alone can manage to finish this thali in a time period of 30 minutes, you will win Rs. 1 lakh.

The thali consists of 30 vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like chicken biryani, prawns curry, schezwan noodles that includes the salad, raita and drinks. It costs Rs 1,800 and is sufficient for three to four people.

The challenge can be taken up any day except on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as those are peak days with a bustling crowd in the restaurant. Apart from the challenge, the recently inaugurated restaurant offers homely ambiance with most dishes served in earthen pots.

