Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in private laboratory at Jeedimetla

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:28 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a private laboratory at the industrial estate in Jeedimetla on the city outskirts here on Saturday. No casualties were reported in the fire and the cause of fire was yet to be known, police said.

According to the police, fire spread to drums filled with chemicals, which exploded, thus increasing the intensity of the fire. Fire caught the plastic containers which were filled with chemicals, which triggered dark smoke, with the flames spreading to the adjacent company as well.

Local residents alerted the fire department and the police personnel, who doused the fire with the help of three fire engines.