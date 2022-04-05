Hyderabad firm Medcis Pathlabs gets acquired by Manipal HealthMap

Published Date - 04:51 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Medcis Pathlabs has been acquired by Manipal HealthMap, an integrated diagnostic service provider in an all-cash deal for a majority stake. With this deal, Manipal HealthMap will expand its footprint to 19 additional centres which takes the total number to 60 centres across 14 States. Through this acquisition, Manipal HealthMap will have access to additional 19 laboratories, including one NABL accredited central laboratory which is based in Hyderabad.

Manipal HealthMaps CEO Dr (Capt) Sandeep Sharma said, “We are delighted to welcome MedcisPathlabs to the Manipal HealthMap family and bring in new advanced standards of integrated diagnostics services in the country.”

Headquartered in Hyderabad, MedcisPathlabs currently operates through 17 labs located across the southern, western, and northern parts of the country. The central lab in Hyderabad is NABL-accredited and caters to the molecular and cytogenetics segments. All other labs cater to an exhaustive service for Biochemistry, Haematology, and Immunology tests.

The combined entity will also have a consolidated back-end operation of its labs at common locations of Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Nagpur.

