Hyderabad firms foray into growing EdTech space

Two companies from Hyderabad enters EdTech space cashing in on the growing popularity of online learning

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Schools are shut and are unlikely to open anytime soon. Teachers have re-trained themselves to adapt to the changing teaching pedagogy. And all this has led to a surge in education technology (EdTech) companies growing with many startups mushrooming in this segment. Two Hyderabad-based companies are also looking at being part of this growing trend and have launched their own EdTech vertical.

Founded in 2008, SkillPro, which has traditionally been into providing vocational training and skilling opportunities to underprivileged youth, has revamped its e-skilling platform for enterprises – iShiksha – into mPowerO. Rolled out in May, the platform focuses on e-learning even as it maintains its emphasis on schools and teachers. Without changing the teaching pedagogy and content delivery of a said school, mPowerO aims to provide anytime and anywhere access to learning to students.

“mPowerO is a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solution which delivers mobile-first learning through our partnership with Microsoft. Through our platform, students can access all study-related material like assignments and coursework at any given point in time without worrying too much about internet speed as it can be downloaded on the app. Meanwhile, schools can schedule tests, classes, and assessments through the platform in addition to tracking the progress of every student on the app itself,” said Jerold Chagas Pereira, CEO, mPowerO.

Using mPowerO, schools can build their personalised e-learning and teaching apps safely and securely.

Another city-born company Athena Global Technologies – a software application development, testing, and digital transformation solution provider – made its foray into the sector, with their new subsidiary called Tutoroot Technologies.

It has developed an in-house ‘Learn’ personalised platform that provides access to live interactive classes, adaptive assessments, live simulations, subject demo videos, and courseware for students preparing for IIT-JEE, NEET, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE & IB curriculum. The company has plans to enter international markets and will be launching its services by the end of 2021.

“In addition to our platform to support students, we are also focused on offering teachers a free online certification programme on virtual teaching. For this, we have partnered with Schools for India Trust and with content support from CVIAC Technologies,” said M Satyendra (Satish), MD, Athena Global Technologies and Tutoroot.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .