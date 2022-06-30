Hyderabad: Five-day art camp at JBRAC concludes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Eminent filmmaker and artist, B Narsing Rao and JNAFAU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. N Kavita Daryani Rao participated in the valedictory function of Kalavahini, a Battalion of Arts, first of its kind five-day Art sanctum held at JBR Architecture College campus, Moinabad. Prof. J Gayatri, Director, JBRAC and others also participated.

Addressing the students, Narsing Rao said architecture is a part of art and an amalgamation of a lot of things. He also recalled his own college days while pursuing his BFA from JNTU in 1966-71.

Prof. Kavita underscored the importance of having multi-faceted exposure and how having skills is more important than mere degrees. She encouraged the students to keep honing on their skills and become lifelong learners to match with the demands of the changing world.

Prof. Gayatri said as a part of JBRAC ‘s decennial celebrations in the field of architectural education, a 5-day Art camp was held to create a forum within which student can understand from the artists’ techniques, styles, and subjects firsthand.

The art camp guided the students over a period of five days by a group of 15 artists including Ramesh Gorjala, Fawad Tamkanat, Bairu Raghuram, Ravikant Masuram, Bharat Sayam Yadav, Kirva Srikant, Sreenivas Nayak, PJ Stalin, Priti Samyukta, Arpita Reddy, Kappari Kishan, Jayaprakash.D, Kandi Narsimha, Nirmala Biluka, Anand Gadapa.