Hyderabad: Five students held for copying in IIT JEE exam

The five candidates had formed a WhatsApp group and posting answers to the questions. All the five had carried to mobile phones into the examination center, said Monda Market police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Five students who were allegedly copying using smartphones in IIT JEE 2023 exams conducted on Sunday were arrested by the police.

According to the police, a student Chaitanya Kumar was caught by the invigilators at a college in Secunderabad on Sunday while he was using WhatsApp on his mobile phone to get answers.

On checking the gadget, the invigilators found that Kumar had formed a WhatsApp group along with four other students and all of them were appearing for the exam at different centers in the city.

On being alerted, the Monda Market police reached the spot and immediately alerted the police stations where the other centers were located. Five students were taken into custody at LB Nagar, Malkajgiri, Monda Market and Nacharam police stations.

“The five candidates had formed a WhatsApp group and posting answers to the questions. All the five had carried to mobile phones into the examination center,” said the police.

On a complaint, the Monda Market police registered a case under Sections of The Telangana Public Examination (Prevention of Malpractices Act) and Indian Penal Code.

Also Read Hyderabad: Two arrested in murder case