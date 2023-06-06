Hyderabad: Two arrested in murder case

Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police on Tuesday arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of snacks vendor whose body was found stuffed inside a water barrel in a tank last month.

The arrested persons are Najim (31), a resident of Chandrayangutta and native of Haryana and Suguna Ram (42), a resident of Katedan and a native of Tamil Nadu. Three others Jaya Devi, Mubeen and Asad are absconding.

According to the police, the victim Puran Singh, a resident of Bandlaguda and a native of Uttar Pradesh was into an illegal relationship with Jaya Devi who was staying at Katedan. Frequently, Singh used to visit Jaya and spend time with her. He also asked money from her.

Annoyed over the harassment of Singh, the woman informed about it to her acquaintances. Najim along with others planned to kill Singh and on pretext of giving money through Jaya they asked him to come to Pahadishareef.

“When Singh, went to Pahadishareef, Najim along with others killed the victim and later kept the body in a barrel and dumped it in the Suraram Cheruvu tank,” said ACP Pahadishareef, C Anjaiah.

The police found the body on May 25 and shifted it to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. Basing on leads obtained, the police identified the person and collected his phone call details. The police during the analysis of phone call records found the mobile phone number of Najim as ‘lead suspicious’ and picked him up.

On questioning, he admitted to have allegedly killed Puran Singh. The police arrested Najim and Suguna Ram while three others are absconding and efforts are on to nab them.