Hyderabad: Food delivery boy who suffered injuries earlier dies

The family members had gathered at the Banjara Hills police station late in the night demanding action against the owner of the pet.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:52 AM, Sun - 15 January 23

Hyderabad: A food delivery boy who had suffered injuries after he jumped from a multi-storied building allegedly after being chased by a pet dog at Yousufguda on Wednesday night died while undergoing treatment on Saturday late night.

The delivery executive Mohd.Rizwan (25), went to deliver food parcel to a family staying on the third floor of the apartment.

Also Read Scared of dog, food delivery boy jumps off third floor in Hyderabad

Police said the customer’s pet dog- a German Shepherd, which was not on leas, seeing him rushed out and started chasing.

Rizwan, in an attempt to escape, allegedly jumped from the third floor of the apartment.

“Rizwan fell on the ground and suffered injuries. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and died while undergoing treatment, ” Banjara Hills Inspector P Narendar said.

The Banjara Hills police booked a case against the owner and are investigating.

The family members had gathered at the Banjara Hills police station late in the night demanding action against the owner of the pet.