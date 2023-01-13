| Scared Of Dog Food Delivery Boy Jumps Off Third Floor In Hyderabad

Mohammed Rizwan (23), who works with food delivery app Swiggy, had gone to an apartment building in Banjara Hills to deliver a parcel.

Hyderabad: A food delivery boy suffered injuries after he jumped from a multi-storied building allegedly after being chased by a pet dog at Yousufguda on Wednesday night.

The delivery executive Mohd.Rizwan (25), went to deliver food parcel to a family staying on the third floor of the apartment.

Police said when Rizwan went to hand over the food parcel, the customer’s pet dog- a German Shepherd, which was unleashed seeing him rushed out and started chasing.

Out of fear of being attacked, Rizwan, in an attempt to escape, allegedly jumped from the third floor of the apartment.

“He fell on the ground and suffered injuries. His condition remains critical and he is unconscious, ” said a police official

The Banjara Hills police booked a case against the owner and are investigating.