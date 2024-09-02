Hyderabad: Food safety officials conduct inspection on eatery after complaints of ‘cockroach’ in dosa

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 06:18 PM

Hyderabad: The food safety officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday carried out an inspection of an eatery, Sindhura East Court at Raghavendra Nagar, and issued a show cause notice.

In a press release issued here, the GHMC said a complaint was received against the eatery regarding the appearance of a cockroach in Dosa.

Based on the complaint, an inspection was conducted at the establishment wherein the food safety officials noticed several defects with regard to maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitation, maintenance of records and presence of expired food articles, usage of food colours.

The office of the Additional Commissioner (Health), GHMC, said the management of Sindhura East Court was issued a show cause notice calling for their explanation and further action would be taken against the establishment in due course as per the provisions of Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006.