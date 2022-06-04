| Hyderabad Forever 21 Unveils Its All New Flagship Store At Sarath City Capital Mall

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: The most-loved international fashion brand from Los Angeles, California, Forever 21, licensed by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., recently unveiled its new flagship store on Upper Ground Floor, Sarath City Capital Mall. This all-new Forever 21 store offers the latest global trends in comfort clothing.

Spread across 4,218 sq ft at Sarath City Capital Mall, the store presents trending styles featuring womenswear collection, including fitted dresses, bodysuits, super crops, co-ords, jackets, satin and handkerchief tops, pop-coloured accessories, and footwear and menswear collection ranging from graphic tees, cargoes, denims, shorts, and printed shirts.

Speaking at the launch, Mukesh Soni, Business Head (India), Forever 21, said, “We are delighted to unveil our all-new flagship Forever 21 stores at Hyderabad’s prime shopping destination. Forever 21 brings the newest runway and catwalk trends from Los Angeles to young fashionistas at Forever 21’s hallmark sweet prices. We offer the finest global trends in comfort clothing and look forward to creating delightful shopping experiences.”

The brand is all ready to treat its fans with a series of exciting offers you simply cannot afford to miss! The store is also offering an exclusive 21% off during the inaugural week of the store.

