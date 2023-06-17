Hyderabad: Former Imam of Mecca Masjid passes away at 75

Hafiz Mohd Osman Naqshbandi passed away due to cardiac arrest at his house in Tolichowki early on Saturday. He was 75

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Former Imam and Khateeb of Mecca Masjid, Hafiz Mohd Osman Naqshbandi passed away due to cardiac arrest at his house in Tolichowki early on Saturday. He was 75.

Hafiz Osman severed as the Imam (one who leads the prayers) for around five decades and led the prayers at the historic Mecca Masjid. The relatives informed the media that in morning he complained of chest pain and passed away a little later at his house.

The funeral procession was taken out from the residence at Tolichowki around 3 pm. The Namaz –e-Janaza (funeral prayers) were held at Mecca Masjid after Namaz e- Asar. Several hundred people attend the last prayers. The body was later taken to the Dargah Abdullah Shah Sahab at Misrigunj grounds. Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and other leaders attended the funeral.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the passing away of Mecca Masjid Imam and Islamic scholar Hafiz Maulana Muhammad Usman Naqshbandi.

He said the services of Imam, who worked for about 50 years, are commendable and remembered Maulana’s efforts and his association with the departed Islamic scholar since the Telangana movement.

The Chief Minister prayed to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and conveyed his deepest condolences to bereaved family members.