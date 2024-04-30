TS defends drawls for power generation from Krishna

Hyderabad: CS Vaidyanathan, senior counsel for Telangana State, on Tuesday strongly argued in the Supreme Court against the maintainability of a writ petition (WP 772/2021) filed by Andhra Pradesh against drawl of Krishna water in excess of its entitled share for power generation.

He defended the order and the stand of Telangana. Andhra Pradesh had approached the Supreme Court against what it called illegal drawl of water by Telangana from Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala for power generation.

Andhra Pradesh also urged the court to issue an order to the government of India to notify the jurisdiction of the KRMB. Vaidyanathan maintained that Krishna water sharing was an issue due for adjudication by the KWDT-2.

The court preferred to hear the matter on merits. The court has made it clear that it had powers to hear the matter under Article 32. AP has contended that Telangana cannot question the very maintainability of the WP before the SC.

The court granted the parties further time to file their written submissions on maintainability and on interim relief and the matter was fixed for hearing in July 9 next.