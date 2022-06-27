Hyderabad: Four cyber fraudsters from Delhi arrested for duping job aspirants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: Four Delhi-based persons, allegedly cyber fraudsters who duped two job aspirants on the pretext of arranging jobs in corporate companies, were arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Monday.

The police seized computers, laptops, mobile phones, ATM cards and SIM cards from them.

The gang had set up offices at Delhi and appointed a few persons as executives to contact gullible victims. They were collecting qualification and contact details from a few job portals and approaching the victims over phone or through email.

In the first case, the police arrested Nitin Kumar (28) and Jaran Kohli (27), who were running a call centre and approached one person promising the job of senior general manager in a company and offered a salary of Rs.69 lakh per annum.

“Believing them, he paid Rs.5.49 lakh towards security deposit, medical check-up, processing fee etc. After failing to get any job confirmation, he realised he was duped,” Joint Commissioner of Police, (Detective Department) Gajarao Bhupal said.

In the second case, the police arrested Rahul Kumar alias Rahul Verma (28) and Prateek Manwar (32) on charges of cheating a woman of Rs.1.74 lakh on the pretext of job. “The woman had uploaded her resume on a job portal ‘shine.com” and was offered an accountant job with high salary. Later she was duped,” the official said.

All the four persons were produced before court.