Hyderabad: Four held in Mailardevpally robbery case

The Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested four persons in a robbery case at Bharathi Traders in Mailardevpally last month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 09:44 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police solved the robbery at Bharathi Traders in Mailardevpally last month and arrested four persons in connection with the case on Thursday. Officials recovered Rs 16 lakh in cash, four mobile phones, a car and a bike.

The arrested persons are Shaik Mohammed Aqeel, Shaik Adnan and Mohd.Saif, all residents of Mailardevpally in Rajendranagar and Syed Mohsin from Falaknuma.

Also Read Hyderabad: Robbers make off with Rs 50 lakh from factory in Katedan

According to the police, the complainant Mahendar Kumar who runs a battery business at Katedan often kept money from the business deals at his godown office room. Learning about it from a local, the suspects plotted to rob Mahendar Kumar.

As per their plan, on the night of July 20, the suspects hired a car belonging to Salman and reached Mahendar’s company and threatened the workers Kishan and Naresh Kumar, who were sleeping inside. “They threatened the staff by brandishing knives and broke open the almirah in the office and fled with cash of Rs 50 lakh,” said an official.

Based on Mahendar’s complaint, the Mailardevpally police booked a case and nabbed the offenders at Shastripuram.