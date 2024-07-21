Hyderabad: Robbers make off with Rs 50 lakh from factory in Katedan

The robbers entered into the battery manufacturing factory and threatened the watchman with knives. The gang then gained entry into the factory and made off with Rs. 50 lakh cash that was kept in the drawer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 03:53 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: A gang of robbers stole Rs. 50 lakh from a factory at Katedan, Aramgarh after threatening the watchman on Saturday night.

The watchman informed about the robbery to the owner in the morning. On a complaint, the police reached the spot and started investigation. The clues team reached the crime spot and picked up some material and finger prints.

The police formed special teams and are investigating. The police suspect that some persons who were aware that the huge amount was kept in the factory might be involved in the case.