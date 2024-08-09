Hyderabad: Four injured in road accident in Hayathnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 09:03 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Four persons were injured when the car they were travelling went out of control and turned over on the National Highway at Lakshma Reddy Palem in Hayathnagar on Friday. Police suspect rash and negligent driving led to the mishap.

The incident occurred when the car was proceeding from Hyderabad towards Chilakaluripet of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, when the car reached near Lakshma Reddy Palem on the National Highway, the driver is suspected to have lost control of the steering wheel while attempting to control the vehicle. The car turned over.

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The Hayathnagar police along with the Traffic Police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the car to the roadside to avoid traffic jam.

Case is being investigated.