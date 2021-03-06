Hyderabad: Freedom oils to celebrate successful women

Freedom supports ‘Run for a Girl Child’ in association with ‘Seva-Bharati foundation’ to support education and skill development for girls from the underprivileged segments

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils in association with Hybiz.tv is celebrating International Women’s Day with series of activities including recognising successful women leaders by presenting Women Leadership Awards 2021, acknowledging contribution of frontline women workers from the GHMC for their service to humanity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Freedom also supports ‘Run for a Girl Child’ in association with ‘Seva-Bharati foundation’ to support education and skill development for girls from the underprivileged segments, according to a press release.

Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, Sales & Marketing, vice-president, P Chandra Shekhara Reddy said, “We are releasing a video, featuring working women, her challenges and support system, helping her follow her dreams with the support of her family, a true reflection of the present day society empowering women with #Freedomtochoose.”

