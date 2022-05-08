Hyderabad: Furniture godown gutted in fire at Gudimalkapur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Property was gutted down when fire broke out at a furniture godown at Gudimalkapur in the city on Sunday afternoon.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out a godown located near Golden Palace Function Hall, Gudimalkapur around 4.30 pm. On information, three fire tenders from Gowliguda and Assembly Fire Station were rushed to the spot.

It took nearly two and half hours for the firemen to control the fire.

Officials suspect the fire might have occurred due to a short circuit.

