Hyderabad: Gala celebrations mark 75th anniversary of US-India relations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:41 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: US Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina visited Hyderabad to celebrate 246 years of US independence and commemorate the 75th anniversary of US-India diplomatic relations. Telangana State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan joined Chargé Lacina and US Consul General Joel Reifman at an Independence Day gala event this week.

The visit marked Chargé Lacina’s second trip to Hyderabad since she began her tenure in September 2021.

“It’s an honour to be in Hyderabad to celebrate US Independence Day and mark the 75th anniversary of US-India relations,” said Chargé Lacina. “Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha play a key role in the story of the US-India partnership. I am proud to be a part of that story with you.”

Chargé Lacina visited the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics on June 2, which receives support from the US Agency for International Development (USAID). She also held a dinner with women leaders at the Taj Falaknuma. She also travelled to the Mitr Clinic, India’s first comprehensive clinic for the transgender community, which is also supported by USAID and paid a visit to the construction site of the new US Consulate General facility in Nanakaramguda.

“Our new consulate is a down payment on future U.S.-India relations.” said U.S. Consul General Joel Reifman, who will leave his post and return to the United States in mid-June. “Although I’m shocked at how quickly my time has passed in Hyderabad, I will leave knowing that we will continue our work together as Americans, Indians, and friends.”

The US Independence Day Gala included speeches from Chargé Lacina, Consul General Reifman, and Governor Soundararajan.