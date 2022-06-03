US Chargé visits Hyderabad, celebrates US Independence Day

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:18 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: On June 2 and 3, US Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina visited Hyderabad to celebrate 246 years of US independence and commemorate the 75th anniversary of US -India diplomatic relations.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan joined Chargé Lacina and US Consul General Joel Reifman at an Independence Day gala event on Friday evening. The visit marked Chargé Lacina’s second trip to Hyderabad since she began her tenure in September 2021.

“It’s an honor to be in Hyderabad to celebrate U.S. Independence Day and mark the 75th anniversary of US-India relations,” said Chargé Lacina. “Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha play a key role in the story of the U.S.-India partnership. I am proud to be a part of that story with you.”

In addition to her attendance at the US Independence Day Gala, Chargé Lacina visited the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics, which receives support from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). She also held a dinner with women leaders at the Taj Falaknuma.

She traveled to the Mitr Clinic, India’s first comprehensive clinic for the transgender community, which is also supported by USAID. Prior to participating in the US Independence Day event, she visited the construction site of the new US Consulate General facility in Nanakaramguda.

“Our new consulate is a down payment on future US-India relations.” said U.S. Consul General Joel Reifman, who will leave his post and return to the United States in mid-June. “Although I’m shocked at how quickly my time has passed in Hyderabad, I will leave knowing that we will continue our work together as Americans, Indians, and friends.”

“Telangana is the youngest state in India and our relationship with US companies, organizations, and people is a great strength,” said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

