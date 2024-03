Dolphin Hotels beat Taj Falaknuma by 48 runs in HRATS T20 Cricket Tournament

Hyderabad: L Avinash took five wickets to power Dolphin Hotels to a 48-run win over Taj Falaknuma in the Hotel & Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS) T20 Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Batting first, Dolphin were bowled out for 125 runs in 17.1 overs, Devender Singh and Satish impressed with the bowl picking up three wickets each. Bhanu Kumar top scored with 51 runs. Later, Avinash wreaked havoc to bundle out Falaknuma side for mere 77 runs in 12.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Dolphin Hotels 125 in 17.1 overs (Bhanu Kumar; Devender Singh 3/9, Satish 3/24) bt Taj Falaknuma 77 in 12.5 overs (Devender Singh 26; L Avinash 5/8); Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli 123 in 18.3 overs (Pratap Singh 34; Prakash 3/21) lost to Marriott 126/5 in 14.1 overs ( B Sai 52, Sanjay Jalal 2/27).