Hyderabad: Gambler used spy cams to win games, held

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:58 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Asif Khan fixes gadgets on shirts, bracelets to help relay opponent’s card info Asif Khan fixes gadgets on shirts, bracelets to help relay opponent’s card info

Hyderabad: Guessing the opponent’s hand in a game of cards is a skill and requires some brains. Fruit vendor Asif Khan from Chandrayangutta, however, decided not to waste energy guessing, and instead used his brains for another brilliant but cunning trick.

The 46-year-old, who had given a police team the slip during a raid on a gambling den recently, turned out to be quite a gizmo player when the cops finally caught up with him last night, with the police finding that Khan had quite a collection of spy cameras affixed to his shirts, water bottles, wrist bands, bracelets, key chains, remote chains and so on.

He had connected these to his mobile phone while playing cards and gambling with others. The camera-attached devices were deftly placed at spots from where they would relay a clear view of the cards the other players had on their hands.

“He used the gadgets to spy on other players during card games. After viewing on his mobile phone, he would play accordingly and win the game,” Gopalapuram ACP N Sudhir said.

The police found that Khan was procuring the gadgets online and also some by visiting Mumbai. Police suspect he was also selling them to others.

“We suspect he was selling it to people who were actively organising gambling and they might have used it to dupe participants,” the ACP said.

Khan had managed to escape on May 14 when the Tukaram Gate police raided a bakery in East Marredpally, which was allegedly doubling up as a gambling den. The police had caught four persons then and on Wednesday night, they tracked down Khan and nabbed him, while three more of his accomplices are still at large.