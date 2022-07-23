Hyderabad: Gambling den raided at Chatrinaka

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:49 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (south) on Friday night raided a gambling den at Chatrinaka and caught 11 persons.

Acting on a tip off , the team raided the house of Md Masood Ali, at Nagulbanda Chatrinaka and found the persons were gambling.

“Masood invited the participants to play cards and collected a commission from them. An amount of Rs 80,270 was seized,” said Inspector S Raghavendra.

The 11 persons along with property handed over to Chatrinaka police for further action.

