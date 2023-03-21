Hyderabad: Gear up for these book fairs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:47 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Bibliophiles from Hyderabad are in for a treat as the city is all set to organise one-of-a-kind book fairs in the country, where customers don’t choose the books, but the boxes. Regardless of the cost of the books, people can buy as many as will fit in the crates.

Load The Box

Organised by the New Delhi-based start-up Kitablovers, the annual book fair ‘Load The Box’ will be held from March 25 to April 2. The nine-day book fair will be open for customers at Next Premia Mall near Irrum Manzil metro station from 10 am to 9 pm. The entry is free for all.

This time, there would be three different-sized boxes — the mini saver box, the wealth box and the treasure box — available for Rs 1,200, Rs 1,800, and Rs 3,000 respectively.

Unlimited Book Fair

Organised by Used Book factory, an e-commerce website that markets second-hand books, the ‘Unlimited Book Fair’ will take place in the city from March 24-27 at Maruti Gardens in Lakdi-Ka-Pul.

Three different boxes would be available for Rs 1,199, Rs 1,799, and Rs 2,999, according to their size ranges. Bibliophiles can choose their favourites from over 10 lakh new and pre-owned books ranging in over 20-plus genres, including fantasy, non-fiction, romance, and crime.