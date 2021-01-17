Hyderabad gets new boy band

The group called ‘Jammers’ releases their first original music video – Valalo

Hyderabad: Come weekend and you will definitely spot singer Krishna Tejasvi and his band – Jammers, at some pub in the city, enthralling the audiences with their soulful rendition of popular Telugu tracks.

While they have been performing in city pubs for almost three years now, releasing their original music has been a long pending dream and on Sankranthi, i.e. January 14, they fulfilled it by releasing their first original music video – Valalo.

The story behind the video, which has garnered over 5,000 views in the first 24 hours, is as quirky as the track itself.

“We sometimes end up accepting to play for gigs without knowing the full details and end up at a weird place or with an audience that is not suited for our style of music and it happened too many times that it has become a gag for our band. While we were ideating, we decided to make this the concept for our first video,” Krishna Tejasvi explained.

The song, penned by Tollywood lyricist Kittu Vissapragada, was composed by the band and conceptualised in December 2020. Set in a rural house, the song features the band performing to an elderly crowd, which is in stark contrast to the band’s usual audience.

So why this theme? To this, he said, “We wanted the song to depict a mood of confusion and depression. We also wanted the song to be in the style of the legendary music composer Saluri Rajeswara Rao. That’s when we decided to go ahead with this and after we composed the tune, our guitarist Chinna Swamy came up with the idea of basing it on the trap that we keep falling into in our lives by complicating our own lives. We wanted to capture all of this in a humorous way.”

The lyricist Kittu Vissapragada who echoes with the idea, said, “This song is about one’s inability to say no to a request. When they told me, I connected to it immediately because that is my nature too. That is how the lyrics came out.”

While an NYE-release was planned, the song was delayed by a couple of weeks as the work on the song took almost a month and a half. It was mixed by Sanjay Das and was shot and edited by Pratheek Reddy.

The band now wants to utilise this video as a launch pad for more of their original music and they also want to create a niche audience in the city, whose taste in music fits the temper of the band. With the mindset of a true artist, Krishna Tejasvi explained, “There are times when we get random requests from the audience at pubs but we slowly want to reduce that and we also want to reduce our dependence on others’ music and instead, focus entirely on our own music.”

