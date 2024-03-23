Hyderabad: GI- Mahotsav Geographical Indication Products exhibition at MLRIT

An initiative by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the event is to highlight the importance of the unique GI products from various regions of the country.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 07:20 PM

An initiative by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the event is to highlight the importance of the unique GI products from various regions of the country.

Hyderabad: The Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre, MLR Institute of Technology is organizing the GI Mahotsav – Geographical Indication Products exhibition in the college premises from March 26 to 28.

An initiative by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the event is to highlight the importance of the unique GI products from various regions of the country. Major GI products such as Nirmal painting, Kondapally toys, Kalamkari Sarees, Rajasthani Kashidakari, Hyderabad Haleem etc., will be exhibited in the exhibition. The exhibition will act as B2B matchmaking for producers and buyers and encourages support for local products. Stalls are provided free of cost to exhibit the GI products.

MLRT founder secretary and Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajashekhar Reddy elaborated the importance of GI products on preserving the cultural heritage and invited people to visit the exhibition, which will encourage the local vendors to produce more GI products.

MLRIT Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy and Principal K Srinivas Rao highlighted the significance of the exhibition and how it will strengthen the collaboration and networking among stakeholders in the GI product supply chain.