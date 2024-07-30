Hyderabad: GIS on-field survey commenced on Tuesday

To ensure the success of this project, the GHMC requested the cooperation of all residents and property owners to be available with relevant information like building permission, latest property tax receipt, water bill, owners’ ID, and others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 07:23 PM

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday began the on-field visits for the city-wide Geographic Information System (GIS) survey. Localities including Uppal, Hayathnagar, Hydernagar, Kukatpally, KPHB Colony, Miyapur, and Chandanagar were visited by surveyors.

“This will help in solving problems related to property tax and online payments will become easier. High-resolution mapping makes the details of roads, parks, and other facilities clear. The survey will continue across the city in the coming days along with a drone survey,” a press release said.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata directed authorities to take steps to prevent garbage littering in the city. Along with sanitation and Swachh Auto workers, she also asked the Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Assistant Medical Officers to report to duty on time and conduct field inspections.

She further directed zonal commissioners to complete works on CRMP roads, sapling plantations at footpaths and medians, and other works.