Hyderabad: Global Edufest-2023 to be held at T-Hub on Feb 10

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: The Institute of Management & Foreign Studies (IMFS) in association with T-Hub is hosting ‘Global Edufest 2023’ at T-Hub in Raidurgam here on Friday from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.

The event will provide a platform for students wanting to pursue their higher education in foreign universities in direct contact with representatives of some of the best universities across the globe.

More than 60 delegates representing over 100 foreign universities from USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland etc., will be a part of the day-long event, a press release said.

Various stakeholders of the study abroad journey like banks and NBFCs offering student loans, preparation test agencies like ETS, PTE, insurance companies, Forex remitters etc., will also take part in the event.

Consular officers from the US consulate will conduct a seminar about study in the USA and the US visa process, it added.