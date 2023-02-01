Bala Vikasa CSRB in partnership with TSIC to organise Entrepreneurship Summit

The summit will be held at Bala Vikasa CSRB Campus in Keesara, on February 4.

Hyderabad: Bala Vikasa Center for Social and Responsible Business (CSRB) in partnership with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) is organising the second edition of Social Entrepreneurship Summit – Impulse to recognize, appreciate, connect and strengthen multiple stakeholders of the Social Entrepreneurship ecosystem. The summit will be held at Bala Vikasa CSRB Campus in Keesara, on February 4.

The event is supported by key innovation and incubation leaders like the T-Hub, We-Hub, Nexus Incubator, Social Alpha, AgHub and Arthayan along with leading Institutions like TISS(Mumbai), ISB, and CBIT.

This two-day summit will be hosting a day-long Social Startup Expo with 100 social entrepreneurs and innovators exhibiting their products. Multiple events like panel discussions, pitching sessions and interactive workshops to engage diverse SE stakeholders on a gamut of thematic areas ranging from meaning and scope, leadership and management, impact investment and assessment, marketing, collaboration. and convergence will also be organised as part of the summit.

Successful social entrepreneurs like Anshu Gupta, Founder & Director of Goonj and Gram Swabhimaan will be addressing the participants as keynote speakers. Renowned professionals of the sector like Hari Krishnana, Aavishkaar Capital, AB Chakravarthy, Country Director, Upaya Social Ventures, ArchanaPilla, Impact Advisor, The/Nudge among others will be facilitating panel discussions and workshops.

Social Startups, wishing to showcase their products during the day-long expo to diverse stakeholders or wish to make meaningful connections for business growth could register themselves may reach out to impulse@balavikasa.org / 7330949456 for more information.