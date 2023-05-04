Hyderabad: Food delivery boy killed in road accident at Alwal

A food delivery executive was killed and two others sustained injuries when a woman techie rammed her new car into them at Alwal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In a horrific accident, a food delivery executive was killed and two others sustained injuries when a woman techie rammed her new car into them at Alwal on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Shivani, a resident of Kanajinagar who works with a MNC, was on way from Trimulgherry to Dairy Farm in her new car. On the way, she rammed the car into a food delivery executive who was identified as Raju of Secunderabad. After hitting Raju, the vehicle ran into a pushcart before stopping after crashing into a tiffin center.

“The driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the food delivery boy who was going on a bike. He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The woman told us that she lost control over the car leading to the accident,” said Alwal sub inspector, G Ramulu.

The injured were shifted to hospital while body of the victim sent to mortuary.

A case is registered by the police.