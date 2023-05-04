Hyderabad leads in cashless payments for mobility services

Hyderabad is leading mega cities in the country in terms of highest adoption of cashless payments for different mobility services

Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: True to its legacy of promoting innovations and making life easy in different fields, Hyderabad is leading mega cities in the country in terms of highest adoption of cashless payments for different mobility services.

Hyderabad beats Bengaluru and Mumbai in embracing digital tools such as smartphone applications for passenger mobility, apps to streamline parking or charging electric vehicles, fintech solutions for cashless payments and social media platforms to network and buy services etc.

The Ola Mobility Institute (OMI) Foundation’s ‘Ease of Moving Index 2022’ report that was released recently states that there are three indicators, including measuring cashless payments for mobility services, composite number of users using three or more smartphone applications for specific mobility services, and percentage of users using three or more applications for delivery of goods.

Most cities score low in this parameter, prompting the need to incentivise and promote innovation. Hyderabad leads the future of mobility among ‘Mega Cities’ as it has the highest adoption of cashless payments for different mobility services, the report said.

The Ease of Moving Index evaluates 40 plus indicators grouped under the nine mobility parameters. The Index also enables cities to benchmark against each other and map opportunities to refine specific mobility aspects in the city. The findings of the study aim to improve city mobility governance and strengthen their public transport systems.

Footpaths and subways

The study observed that people’s perception towards well-lit footpaths in Hyderabad was on par with Bengaluru, Pune and Surat.

Regarding width and maintenance of footpaths, Hyderabad and Mumbai lead other cities in the country. In terms of provision of foot over bridges or subways at major junctions too, Hyderabad ranks among the best.

The Ease of Moving Index 2022 also noted that many people in Surat and Hyderabad were satisfied with parking facilities for bicycles and motor vehicles at all major transit hubs.