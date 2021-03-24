Hyderabad Golf league: Lebonel emerge as Day 3 leaders

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: Team Lebonel, with a total of 197 points, emerged as Day 3 leaderboard in the Hyderabad Premier Golf League at Boulder Hills Golf Club on Wednesday. However, Team Origins remained overall leader. Ram Musunuri of Benelli Raider led the scoreboard with 39.5 points.

Day 3 Teams Leaderboard: 1. Lebonel (197 pts), 2. King’s Warriors (194.25 pts), 3. Villaggio Highlanders (194.25 pts), 4. Eagle Hunters (192.75 pts), 5. Boulder Tigers (191.5 pts). Points

Individual: 1. Ram Musunuri (Benelli Raiders, 39.5 pts), 2. Md Faheemuddin, 3. Rahul Ajay, 4. Abhishek Mitra, 5. Srinivas Modukuri.

Overall consolidated Team leaderboard: 1. Origins ( 508.63 pts), 2. Villaggio Highlander (494.37 pts), 3. Markenzo Fairways (490 pts), 4. Swans (483.5 pts), 5. Eagle Hunters (480.24 pts).

