Team Alpha enter semifinals of Hyderabad Premier Golf league

Hyderabad: Team Alpha held their nerves to defeat Rough Riders 45-35 in quarterfinal to make it to the semifinals of the Hyderabad Premier Golf league season 4 at the Hyderabad Golf Club, on Monday.
Meanwhile, Sama Angels thrashed Tutoroot 80-0 for a comfortable victory. Tutoroot, who made it to the quarterfinals by a whisker, failed to put up the same spirited show as Sama Angels lead from the start to finish.
Villagio Highlanders and Mavericks match was no less than a clash of the titans as both the teams were strong favourites during the league stage to book a spot at the international final in Thailand. Nikhil Mathur the captain of the Highlanders played Sankeerth N captain of the Mavericks in a thriller and took the highlanders home on the penultimate hole. Nikhil made a chip shot from outside the green to save par on the 17th hole and seal the deal for a 50-30 win.
Semifinal fixtures: DSR The World vs Sama Angels; Team Alpha vs Villagio Highlanders.